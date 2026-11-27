Nathan Colunga scores Roosevelt’s first touchdown on a 26-yard run against South East in the CIF City Section Division III title game on Friday.

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Cesar Alonso and Mason Diaz each rushed for more than 100 yards as L.A. Roosevelt rallied from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to beat Eastern League rival South East 37-24 in the City Section Division III football final Friday afternoon at Birmingham High.

The top-seeded Rough Riders (5-9) trailed 24-7 after a leaping catch by Adonis Washington on fourth-and-goal with 10:41 left in the third quarter and the two-point grab by Eric Wright.

Roosevelt began its comeback by doing what it does best — running the ball. Alonso’s seven-yard draw capped a 69-yard, 10-play drive and his two-point run cut the deficit to nine. Ericson Godinez recovered a fumble on the ensuing onside kick and Anthony Mack’s 10-yard touchdown run eight plays later was followed by Alonso’s two-point run that pulled the Rough Riders within one point.

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Ernesto Ceja lifts the CIF City Section Division II championship plaque after coaching Roosevelt to its first City title in 41 years on Nov. 27, 2026. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

After South East turned the ball over on downs, the Rough Riders marched 52 yards in 12 plays. Alonso plunged across the goal line from two yards out for the go-ahead score with 3:45 left.

“They say you can’t beat a good team twice but we beat the odds,” said Alonso, whose team picked off Johnson three times in its 50-22 league win on Oct. 16.

Johnson got sacked on fourth down with 2:41 left and on the next play, Alonso rumbled 28 yards up the middle. Diaz added the two-point run to widened Roosevelt’s lead to 13.

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“It was a pitch, the offensive line opened a huge hole and I just ran through it,” Alonso said, describing his third touchdown. “I was determined. My team needed me, and I left everything on the field.”

South East drove to the Roosevelt 13, but defensive back Kevin Solte intercepted a pass in the end zone for a touchback with 1:20 left to seal the deal.

“I knew the quarterback was going to roll out — that’s all he does,” said Solte, who also rushed 11 times for 48 yards on offense. “I just stayed with my man and went up and got it.”

Roosevelt, which finished sixth in league, rebounded from its 28-24 loss to Garfield in the annual East L.A. Classic with impressive playoff victories over Diego Rivera, Contreras and Lincoln to reach the final.

Mason Diaz dives for a first down in the first half of Roosevelt’s 37-24 triumph in the City Division III final on Friday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

It was the Rough Riders’ fourth City crown and first under 1995 Roosevelt graduate Ernesto Ceja, who played for former coach David Endow. Roosevelt’s prior championship came in 1985 when Endow led the Rough Riders to their second straight 2A title.

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South East, which finished last in league, has never won a section title since the school opened in 2005.

Alonso finished with 102 yards in 15 carries and Diaz added 102 yards in 13 carries. Nathan Colunga ran 26 yards for the game’s first score early in the second quarter.