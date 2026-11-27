St. John Bosco High coach Jason Negro hoists the Southern Section Division 1 championship trophy with quarterback Koa Malau’ulu (12) at his side after a 55-33 win over Corona Centennial on Friday night at the Coliseum.

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Standing in the middle of the Memorial Coliseum on Friday night with the Olympic cauldron flame lit at the top of peristyle arch, sophomore linebacker Solomon Nash of St. John Bosco High deserved to have a gold medal hanging around his neck for his performance during the second quarter of the Southern Section Division 1 championship football game that was nothing short of spectacular.

First came a sack of Corona Centennial quarterback Jaden Jefferson, who usually deploys an escape maneuver to slip away away from most would-be tacklers. On the next play, Nash intercepted a Jefferson pass to set up a Braves touchdown. Then, with 45 seconds left before halftime, he forced a Jefferson fumble at the four-yard line that was recovered by the Braves.

This the best, most efficient game of the season for QB Koa Malau’ulu. Third TD pass. Second on fourth down. 19 yards to DJ Tubbs. 28-3 over Centennial with 9:13 left in third. pic.twitter.com/1ildAkucTL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 28, 2026

Corona Centennial never recovered from the disruption and distress placed on its offense by Nash and his teammates. Meanwhile, junior quarterback Koa Malau’ulu was having the game of his life, playing mistake-free football while throwing five touchdown passes, including three to cousin Kuika Moaalii, to help St. John Bosco defeat the Huskies 55-33 before 7,005 spectators for their fifth Division 1 title in coach Jason Negro’s 17 seasons.

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“The feeling is amazing,” said Nash, the younger brother of St. John Bosco’s Brandon Nash. “It still doesn’t even seem real. I was just looking up and seeing the cheers. It’s an unbelievable feeling. Unbelievable.”

Sophomore Kuika Moaalii of St. John Bosco caught three of his quarterback Koa Malau’ulu five TD passes on Friday night at the Coliseum. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

It seems like perfect timing that former St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been named to start his first NFL game this week for the Chargers. He had his breakthrough moment in a comeback win over Mater Dei in the 2019 Division 1 final. Friday’s game was Malau’ulu’s magical moment.

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Last season he had a pass that was intercepted and proved the final costly mistake in a first-round playoff loss to Orange Lutheran in the rain. He played flawlessly and confidently this time, making correct decision after correct decision, and it came 39 years after his father, George, lost as the quarterback for Carson High in the 1987 City Section final.

“It’s a blessing,” Malau’ulu said. “It’s just God guiding me.”

St. John Bosco’s offense was unstoppable from start to end. The Braves scored touchdowns in eight of nine possessions, with the only non-score when they took a knee at the end of the first half to run out the clock. Malau’ulu completed 17 of 21 passes for 262 yards. Maliq Allen rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown. Moaalii caught seven passes for 107 yards with touchdown receptions of 26, 25 and 33 yards.

“He got bruised up early in the year,” offensive coordinator Steven Lo said of Malau’ulu. “He got healthy. What you’ve seen in the last month is him. The ceiling is so high for him. Things are just starting.”

Kudos to St. John Bosco defensive coordinator Chris King, whose defenses have struggled at times in the past against the Huskies’ up-tempo offenses. But this defense has found its way in the playoffs after repeatedly giving up big plays in regular-season losses to Bishop Gorman, Santa Margarita and Mater Dei. Lessons were learned, because the Braves led 21-3 at halftime, making it 10 consecutive playoff quarters without allowing a touchdown.

“The first half was amazing,” King said.

The Braves held a 49-17 lead in the fourth quarter until Centennial recovered an onside kick and got two touchdowns from Malaki Davis. The game ended with the Huskies unable to score from the one, the Braves stuffing the game’s final play.

And it all goes back to Nash’s three decisive plays in the second quarter, including his interception.

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“I was sitting there trying to like fake I was blitzing,” Nash said. “And I had all this dirt and stuff in my gloves. And there was this voice, like God telling me, ‘Hey make your gloves sticky.’ And sure enough, I dropped back into coverage and was right there at the right time.”

St. John Bosco (10-3) is expected to face De La Salle in two weeks for the CIF state Open Division title. Pairings will be announced on Sunday.