Reese Holley of JSerra is all smiles after winning the state Division 4 girls’ cross-country title at Woodward Park in Fresno.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Talk about a youth movement at the state cross-country championships in Fresno.

In the Division I girls’ race, sophomore Addyson Johns of Corona Santiago High held off freshman Mia Kim of San Clemente in a challenging Saturday final at Woodward Park.

Johns finished in 17:05.1 and Kim was right behind in 17:15.4. That bodes well for the future.

Buchanan ran away with the team title over second-place San Clemente.

In Division I boys, Mario Montoya of Redondo Union won the individual title in 14:35.6. Redondo Union also won the team title.

Advertisement

In Division II boys, Woodbridge won the team title and Derek Luna of Rio Mesa took the individual title in 14:33.9. In Division II girls, Isabella Ruiz of Ontario won in 17:09.5

In Division III boys, Elijah Medina of Redlands East Valley won in 14:46.8. Michael Scarince of South Pasadena placed second.

In Division III girls, Carol Dye of Santa Margarita was in second at 17:10.8 behind Alyssa Gutierrez of Mountain View St. Francis, a sophomore who won in 17:04.7.

Advertisement

In Division IV girls, Reese Holley of JSerra won in 17:13.5. The team competition was so close that JSerra and San Diego Sage Creek each finished with 58 points but Sage Creek was declared the winner because of the better sixth-place runner.

Foothill Technology was second in team for Division IV boys.

In Division V boys, Viewpoint’s Jack Richter was second in 15:17.7.