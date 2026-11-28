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The demise of City Section football has been greatly exaggerated. All you have to do is find your way to a game and it’s not hard to spot a talented player capable of making a difference on any team.

The story of Carson High’s dominance the last two seasons in the Open Division certainly revolves around a special player, quarterback Chris Fields III, but it’s also about a competent group of assistants put together by coach William Lowe while getting players to buy into the idea of not being complacent or settling for one trophy.

On Saturday night at L.A. Southwest College, Carson became the first Colts team to win back-to-back Open Division championships since 1971 and 1972 when legendary coach Gene Vollnogle was holding court and the Colts could compete against any opponent.

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This time, the Colts easily dispatched Marine League rival San Pedro 38-9. They quickly put to rest any idea that beating a team for a second time in a season is tough or that teams that won the first meeting overlook their opponent in the rematch. Carson was focused, patient and careful in opening a 21-0 halftime lead. The Colts played as if they were more focused on winning a state title — and they are.

“Preserve our bodies, keep everyone healthy,” Fields said afterward about why the Colts were using up the clock and being conservative in their play-calling. “The end goal is a state championship.”

Nick Sandoval 41-yard TD reception. Carson 7, San Pedro 0 pic.twitter.com/PeCtkILNbn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2026

Fields passed for 126 yards and one touchdown and ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Zach Brock turned in his best performance of the season with 140 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter after San Pedro had closed to within 21-9. The game was put on ice when Darren Panton returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds left. Then someone pushed a button and fireworks went off.

“Fireworks before the end of a game? Only in the City Section,” Lowe joked.

Both coaches knew the first quarter would provide a preview of what was to come. San Pedro used two of its timeouts to fight to a scoreless deadlock. Carson also used two timeouts, with neither side willing to risk a blunder in the opening 12 minutes.

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Preston Leomiti of Carson gets interception and shows off running skills. pic.twitter.com/s4AAVfHhAd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2026

After that, it was Fields & Co. taking charge. He had a 41-yard touchdown pass to Nick Sandoval, a 13-yard touchdown run and a one-yard touchdown run just before the second quarter ended after a Preston Leomiti interception return from the 42 to the five.

The game resembled their earlier meeting when San Pedro lost 35-0. Carson’s defense made life difficult for San Pedro quarterback Seth Solorio, who was limited to 39 yards passing until finally connecting on two throws of 33 yards in the third quarter. Jaxon Brown had a diving touchdown catch.

There really hasn’t been a City Section team to give Carson much competition in two seasons, but that doesn’t mean everyone is weak. Carson (12-1) is good. The Colts’ only loss was to Palos Verdes, which played in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game Saturday. And they beat Southern Section Division 3 champion Long Beach Poly.

Fields is getting recruited by Rice, Air Force and others. The Colts worked hard in the offseason on getting stronger after being overpowered on the ground in a state playoff loss to Delano Kennedy. Now, Carson actually knows how to stuff running backs.

It all sets the stage for Carson to be ambitious in next week’s regional playoffs. Pairings will be announced Sunday. Wouldn’t a Carson-Poly regional rematch be great? It would be like going back to the future, when Carson and Poly were powerhouses. The programs are trying to regain their days of intimidating teams with their size and speed.

For now, Carson has replaced Narbonne and Birmingham as the City team to beat, anchored by the very intelligent and versatile Fields, whom everyone will be hearing more about when he reaches the college ranks.

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“Any time a quarterback can run like he can, it’s like going against an extra man,” San Pedro coach Corey Walsh said.