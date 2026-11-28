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To understand how Hamilton High pulled out an improbable 20-16 win over Banning on Saturday in the City Section Division I championship game at L.A. Southwest College, you must go back to late in the second quarter when the Pilots had a fourth-and-goal from the one and were about to put a fork into Hamilton’s season.

Already down 13-0, Hamilton was barely on life support. Its star quarterback, Thaddeus Breaux, had two passes intercepted. And Banning was being physical and punishing the Yankees. Then came the play that woke up the Yankees. Eli Martinez, a 270-pound defensive lineman who transferred in after playing eight-man football at Animo Robinson, got into a violent collision, dropping Banning’s ballcarrier for a three-yard loss.

Defensive lineman Eli Martinez (56) of Hamilton comes with up game-clinching interception with 55 seconds left in 20-16 win over Banning in City Division I final. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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“I hit that guy hard,” Martinez said. “I put my body into him. It was hit him or go home.”

Later, with 55 seconds left in the game, Martinez came up with his fourth interception of the season to clinch only the second City football title in Hamilton history.

“We don’t win the game without him,” Breaux said of Martinez.

There was all kinds of drama at the end, with Breaux, a sophomore, always delivering.

With 2:44 left and his team down 16-14 and facing fourth and six from the 13, Breaux found Jacob Riley in the end zone for a touchdown. Riley came through with a one-handed catch moving to his left after dropping a pass in the end zone on the play before.

“My heart got pumping but he made that catch,” Breaux said.

“It felt great,” Riley said.

On fourth down, after dropping a potential third down TD, Jacob Riley gets a second chance and delivers with 2:39 left. Hamilton 20, Banning 16. Wow. pic.twitter.com/r7tHM1qnPD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 28, 2026

Breaux passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns and ran 23 yards for another score. Shelton Harrison, the older brother of Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Stephan Harrison, had an interception and touchdown catch.

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Banning started the game on fire with sophomore Pharrell Daniels intercepting a pass on the first play, then scoring touchdowns on a two-yard run and 52-yard reception.

I got trapped in the huddle. Hamilton Yankees City DI champs after being down 13-0 and winning 20-16 over Banning. pic.twitter.com/sM2lXbAUgr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 28, 2026

This was year No. 3 in coach Elijah Asante’s rebuilding project at Hamilton. He builds programs, having previously coached at L.A. Jordan and Carson. Now the Yankees get to play in a state regional playoff game next week at 9-5 after going 2-9 in 2024 when Asante agreed to come out of retirement just weeks before the season began.

His players show up dressed in suit and tie and recite messages of discipline. The ending on Saturday after a series of earthquakes in the South Bay forced a halftime evacuation from the press box roof as a safety precaution will serve as a reminder anything can happen on any given day.