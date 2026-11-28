High school football: Saturday’s City and Southern Section championship scores
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CITY SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Carson 38, #2 San Pedro 9
DIVISION I
#2 L.A. Hamilton 20, #4 Wilmington Banning 16
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
San Juan Hills 31, Palos Verdes 28
DIVISION 4
Downey 24, Quartz Hill 21
DIVISION 5
Aquinas 28, Agoura 14
DIVISION 6
Beaumont 28, Santa Ana Foothill 21
DIVISION 8
Rancho Verde 13, Rio Hondo Prep 7
DIVISION 10
Dos Pueblos 42, Nogales 21
DIVISION 11
Xavier Prep 21, Crescenta Valley 15
DIVISION 12
Artesia 38, Lakeside 31
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Faith Baptist 55, Sage Hill 49
DIVISION 2
Laguna Blanca 36, Lancaster Baptist 12
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
DIVISION II
#12 Marquez 21, #3 San Fernando 20
DIVISION III
#1 L.A. Roosevelt 37, #2 South East 24
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 55, Corona Centennial 33
DIVISION 3
Long Beach Poly 34, Villa Park 21
DIVISION 7
Millikan 57, Paramount 42
DIVISION 9
Riverside North 48, Compton 15
DIVISION 13
Anaheim 28, Irvine University 21
DIVISION 14
San Gabriel 44, Santa Ana Valley 19