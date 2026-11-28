San Juan Hills tailback Kellen Owens runs for a first down during a win over Palos Verdes in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game on Saturday.

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After waiting for what seemed like forever, Trevor Koko trotted onto the field and did what he has done all season.

The San Juan Hills senior drilled a 21-yard field goal down the middle as time expired to lift the Stallions to a 31-28 victory over Palos Verdes in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game Saturday night in San Juan Capistrano.

“It was pretty much a PAT but it felt like an eternity... what were there, three timeouts?” Koko said amid the postgame bedlam. “My toes were cold but they’re warm now! I didn’t even look… I knew it was good. I just turned to my holder [Cooper Chila] and started celebrating.”

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Koko has been close to perfection all season — missing only one field goal (a 45-yarder in Week 2) and having one extra-point blocked.

“I was warming up that whole last drive thinking it would come down to me,” he said. “All I thought was keep the same routine, strike the ball the same way. It was make it or go home.”

Luke Frith set up the winning drive with a 51-yard kickoff return to the Palos Verdes 46-yard line. They marched to the four-yard line, converting on a fourth and one along the way, but three runs produced a four-yard loss before Palos Verdes called a timeout to ice Koko with the ball between the hashes. Once the teams lined up, the Sea Kings were called for offside, moving the ball five yards closer, but it delayed Koko’s moment even longer. Two additional timeouts followed.

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Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski suffered a broken collarbone at the end of the first quarter and cheered on his teammates from the sideline the rest of the game.

Star receiver Jalen Flowers ran the wildcat offense for the rest of the first half, which ended with the Sea Kings down 28-14.

San Juan Hills quarterback Parker Armstrong throws a 70-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against Palos Verdes on Saturday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“Credit to Palos Verdes — they battled all game and made it tough on us in the second half,” said San Juan Hills quarterback Parker Armstrong, a senior transfer from Scripps Ranch in San Diego. “Every drive we’re thinking touchdown, but we trust our kicker. He puts in an insane amount of work. There was zero doubt in any of our minds.”

Determined to win for their injured quarterback, the Sea Kings (12-2) rallied for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as Flowers, Antonio Robles and Christian Reis rotated at quarterback to give the San Juan Hills defense different looks. Reis ran off tackle for an eight-yard score late in the third quarter. With 4:51 left in the fourth quarter, he scored on a five-yard run off a direct snap. Niko Dragin then tied the score 28-28 with a successful PAT.

It was the second Southern Section title for San Juan Hills (12-2) under head coach Robert Frith, who guided the Stallions to the Division 4 crown in 2019.

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Palos Verdes tailback Caleb Munoz is tackled by San Juan Hills defenders on Saturday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Rakowski capped the Sea Kings’ first drive with a 16-yard run, but it took San Juan Hills one play to answer, with Armstrong finding Chila on a 70-yard strike.

After forcing a punt, the Stallions took a 14-7 lead on Frith’s 28-yard touchdown catch, but Rakowski ended the next possession with a seven-yard run — his 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

Armstrong threw a 57-yard strike to Max Nuernberg to make it 21-14 late in the first quarter and scored on a four-yard run to make it a two-score game 2:56 before halftime.

“Luke [Frith] makes my job as quarterback very easy, that’s why he’s going Division I [Texas State],” said Armstrong, who threw for nearly 280 yards.

It was déjà vu for Rakowski, who suffered a broken thumb in the semifinals last season and had to watch from the sideline as his team lost to Oxnard Pacifica in the Division 3 title game. His left arm in a sling, the Nevada-bound senior was asked if he thought his team would win.

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Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski scores on a 16-yard touchdown run against San Juan Hills on Saturday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“I really thought so,” Rakowski said. “That’s just the way the ball bounces.”

As for Koko, the hugs and high-fives from his teammates were the best reward.

“I don’t expect anything,” he said. “I just did my job.”