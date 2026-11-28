Ethan Funk of Palisades High won the City Section Division I cross-country title on Saturday at Pierce College.

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The caravan of cars and vans from Southern California driving up the Grapevine on Friday toward Fresno had to be long as athletes, coaches and fans prepared for the CIF state cross-country championships on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

City Section athletes, led by Division I champion Ethan Funk, and Southern Section athletes will face big challenges on what is forecast to be a cloudy, cool Saturday morning.

Final statewide division-by-division team rankings now posted on the eve of the CIF-State Championships! Best wishes to all. Make some great memories! #RoadToState #SafeTravels pic.twitter.com/TfGT7xGDLb — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) November 27, 2026

Rich Gonzalez from PrepCalTrack.com predicts tight battles for individual honors.

Sophomore Addyson Johns of Corona Santigo is a title contender in Division 1 girls, along with Mario Montoya of Redondo Union and Will Thompson of La Serna in Division 1 boys.

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Derek Luna of Rio Mesa and Aidan Antonio of Woodbridge are athletes to watch in Division 2.

Here’s the link to the state championship program and race times.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.