Sierra Canyon boys coach Andre Chevalier is taking his team to Puerto Rico this week.

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A look at the top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 2:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; (last rank)

1. SIERRA CANYON (4-0): headed to Puerto Rico for tournament; 1

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-0): Rallied from 21 points down to beat Windward; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0): Huskies are rolling; 4

4. MATER DEI (1-0): Headed to Maui for tournament; 3

5. ST. FRANCIS (6-0): Golden Knights go unbeaten on road trip to Illinois; 6

6. DAMIEN (7-0): Spartans are making lots of threes; 9

7. LA MIRADA (3-0): Knocked off Bishop Gorman; 10

8. REDONDO UNION (2-0): Hosting tournament this week; 8

9. CRESPI (2-2): Face Palisades on Wednesday; 5

10. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-1): Lost to Corona Santiago at home; 7

11. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (4-0): Play at Bishop Montgomery on Monday; 11

12. PALISADES: (0-2): Play at Crespi on Wednesday; 12

13. BRENTWOOD (3-0): vs. Sylmar on Monday; 13

14. WINDWARD (3-1): Opened 21-point fourth-quarter lead on Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; 14

15. CROSSROADS (3-0): Picked up 18-point win over Loyola; 15

16. ETIWANDA (5-0): vs. Corona Santiago on Tuesday; 17

17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0): vs. St. Anthony on Tuesday; 18

18. BISHOP AMAt (7-0): Aiden Shaw leads seven-game win streak; NR

19. CORONA SANTIAGO (3-1); Won at Harvard-Westlake; NR

20. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-1): Routed Bakersfield Chreistian; 21

21. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (1-1): vs. Bishop Alemany on Monday; 22

22. FOOTHILL (5-0: Will get tested vs. Anaheim Canyon; NR

23. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (3-1): Won by 13 over Mira Costa; NR

24. ANAHEIM CANYON (5-2): Showdown with unbeaten Foothill on Monday; 23

25. ROLLING HILLS PREP (4-1): Playing without Nick Welch Jr.; 16

