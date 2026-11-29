High school football Southern California regional bowl game schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SOCAL REGIONAL BOWL GAMES
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1-AA
San Juan Hills (12-2) vs. San Diego Cathedral Catholic (9-3), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2-AA
Torrey Pines (9-4) at Downey (10-4), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3-AA
Visalia Redwood (12-2) at Beaumont (10-4), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4-AA
Bakersfield Foothill (6-7) at Millikan (7-7), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5-AA
Valley Center (8-5) at Riverside North (10-4), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 6-AA
Xavier Prep (8-6) at San Diego Hoover (11-3), 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 7-AA
Anaheim (10-4) vs. Marquez (5-9) at Huntington Park, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION 1-A
Long Beach Poly (10-4) at Carson (13-1), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2-A
Bakersfield Christian (11-2) at Aquinas (10-4), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3-A
St. Augustine (9-4) at Shafter (12-1), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 4-A
University City (8-5) at Rancho Verde (10-4), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 5-A
L.A. Hamilton (9-5) at Dos Pueblos (10-4), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 6-A
Artesia (12-1) at Kern County Taft (10-4), 6 p.m.
DIVISION 7-A
L.A. Roosevelt (5-9) at San Gabriel ( 9-4), 6 p.m.
Note: Winners advance to state bowl championships Dec. 11-12 at Saddleback College, Fullerton High and Buena Park High.
STATE BOWL CHAMPIONSHIPS
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
At Saddleback College
OPEN DIVISION
St. John Bosco (10-3) vs. Concord De La Salle (12-0), 7 p.m.