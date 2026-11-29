St. John Bosco quarterback Koa Malau’ulu passed for five touchdowns in Division 1 final. He faces De La Salle on Dec. 12 for CIF state Open Division championship at Saddleback College.

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Whenever De La Salle (12-0) takes a bus ride to Southern California to play football, the Spartans usually drop by St. John Bosco in Bellflower for a pre-game walk through or practice session because coach Justin Alumbaugh is good friends with St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro.

The Spartans will be looking for a new practice site next week when they bus to Southern California to play in the CIF state championship Open Division final because their opponent is Southern Section Division 1 champion St. John Bosco (10-3). The game will be played on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Saddleback College.

Alumbaugh and Negro have been texting each other for weeks. Alumbaugh is not pleased that St. John Bosco suddenly got real good when the playoffs began, with the Braves knocking off Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita and Corona Centennial to win their fifth Division 1 title under Negro. And Alumbaugh needs no reminder that Negro is 4-0 in state playoff games.

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Northern California teams have struggled to be competitive in recent years in the Open Division final, but Negro said he believes this is one of De La Salle’s best teams. Alumbaugh likes his team’s speed and offensive line play. The last Northern California team to win the Open Division was De La Salle in 2015.

“It’s been a butt kicking for 11 years,” Alumbaugh said.

All other regional games begin this weekend, with Northern California winners coming to Southern California Dec. 11-12 for the state championship games that will use three sites: Saddleback, Buena Park High School and Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.

The winning field goal from San Juan Hills’ Trevor Koko last night. He does not miss. Soccer player. pic.twitter.com/cjFkePRk1P — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2026

City Section Open Division champion Carson has been on a season-long quest to win a state title. The Colts’ path begins with a much-anticipated rematch against Long Beach Poly on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Carson in Division 1-A. The Colts defeated Poly 17-14 in a nonleague game. The winner will have to face either Cardinal Newman or Del Oro.

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San Juan Hills, the surprise Southern Section Division 2 champion, faces San Diego Section Open Division champion Cathedral Catholic on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

All 14 Southern Section champions and three City Section champions will participate in the state playoffs.