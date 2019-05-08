West Ranch to file protest with Southern Section after 1-0 playoff loss to Yucaipa

“C) To clarify any questions that may arise. “Tracking”, the idea that hitters will stand in a batter’s position, while pitchers throw overhand to a catcher, and “track” pitches as they come toward the plate, is not considered batting practice by definition and is allowable prior to playoff contests. Batters who swing, or attempt to swing or bunt in any fashion, will be in violation of this rule and may face the consequences of that action. Coaches should be very careful to monitor any and all pre-game activities.”