High school baseball roundup: Alhambra improves to 9-0 behind 15-strikeout performance

No team in Southern California high school baseball is off to a better start than Alhambra, which improved to 9-0 on Friday with an 8-0 win over Keppel.
Junior left-hander Victor De Leon struck out 15 and walked none to improve to 3-0. Kellen Gewecke, the son of Alhambra coach Steve Gewecke, had three hits.
“We’re pretty good,” said Gewecke, in his 23rd season as head coach. Alhambra is 2-0 in the Almont League and is in Southern Section Division IV.
Cypress 2, Orange Lutheran 1: Brett Wozniak allowed one run in six innings and Cameron Repetti got the save with a scoreless seventh for Cypress. Elias Rios had an RBI single.
Agoura 9, Royal 0: The Chargers took over first place in the Coastal Canyon League behind Aaron Suval, who struck out 16 and allowed one hit. He’s headed to Cal State Northridge. He also had two hits and three RBIs.
Simi Valley 3, Camarillo 2: Justin Campbell struck out 11 for the Pioneers and Vincent Cicolello picked up the save.
Oaks Christian 13, Newbury Park 4: Austin Dudas went four for four in the Marmonte League victory. Noah Dark had three RBIs.
Thousand Oaks 4, Calabasas 2: Max Muncy had three RBIs for the Lancers.
Alabama Hoover 3-7, JSerra 2-7: In Alabama, the Lions gave up two runs in the 10th inning in the first game of a doubleheader loss. Michael Curialle and Blake Klassen had two hits each.
Palisades 4, Santa Monica 3: Wyatt Loncar pitched the Dolphins to victory. He struck out nine in six innings.
Granada Hills 10, Westchester 4: Alberto Prado went three for three with four RBIs.
Capistrano Valley 3, El Toro 3: Shayne Simpson hit a home run for El Toro in a game that ended in a tie.
Redondo 7, Torrance 0: Andrew Dalquist struck out seven in five shutout innings. Patrick Stark contributed three hits and three RBIs.
Foothill 5, Brea Olinda 4: Jacob Nava had the walk-off single in the eighth.
Yorba Linda 5, Etiwanda 2: Dylan Strong and Luca Licata each had two hits. Cody Freeman homered for Etiwanda.
Huntington Beach 4, Laguna Beach 0: Josh Hahn struck out 10 in five shutout innings. Hahn and Cole Minato hit home runs.
Bishop Amat 2, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0: Blake Archuleta threw a four-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one.
Cleveland 1, Flintridge Prep 0: Four Cleveland pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Chris Lozano drove in the only run.
Temecula Valley 7, Great Oak 0: James Wambold threw the shutout to hand Great Oak its first defeat.
San Clemente 2, Trabuco Hills 1: JP Hefft had the walk-off sacrifice for San Clemente.
Tesoro 2, Mission Viejo 0: Nick Pinto threw a two-hit shutout and Justin Livingston recorded two hits for Tesoro.
Aliso Niguel 1, Dana Hills 0: Evan Fitterer struck out seven in the shutout.
Beckman 6, Portola 0: Trevor Ernt threw five shutout innings and Sean McLain had three hits for Beckman.
Norco 3, Corona Centennial 1: Bryce Cermenelli had two hits and Ryan Lamastra contributed two RBIs to help Norco improve to 6-1 and 2-0 in the Big VIII League.
Chaparral 3, Murrieta Valley 0: Andrew Mosiello threw a no-hitter for Chaparral.
Vista Murrieta 15, Murrieta Mesa 3: Charlie Follin and Cayden Castellanos each had three hits for Vista Murrieta. Mikey Romero and Anthony Tulimero each finished with three RBIs.
Arcadia 6, Temple City 0: Chris Wilson (3-0) threw five shutout innings for the 6-0 Apaches.
West Ranch 5, Hart 2: Nicholas Perez and Trey Topping each had two hits for West Ranch.
Valencia 2, Saugus 1: Mitchell Torres threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and also hit a solo home run.
Edison 7, Corona del Mar 2: Matt Swartz threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Edison. Blake Morton had an RBI double. Corona del Mar suffered its first defeat.
Burroughs 8, Highland 1: Brian Garcia had three hits and three RBIs.
Los Alamitos 3, Marina 2: Zach Locke threw a complete game and Los Alamitos scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Windward 4, Sage Hill 0: Wes Burton struck out 11 in five innings.
Ayala 4, Glendora 2: The Bulldogs (8-1) opened the Baseline League with a victory. Cole Koniarsky went three for three with two doubles.