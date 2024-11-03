Ducks’ struggles continue in loss to Connor Bedard and Blackhawks

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal gives up a goal to Chicago’s Seth Jones during the second period of the Ducks’ 4-2 loss Sunday at Honda Center.

Connor Bedard had three assists and Teuvo Teravainen got his first goal in 10 games as the Chicago Blackhawks picked up their second straight win in Southern California, defeating the Ducks 4-2 on Sunday night.

Isaak Phillips, Ryan Donato and Seth Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who beat the Kings in a shootout on Saturday and have won three of four. Taylor Hall also had two assists and Arvid Soderblom stopped 37 shots for his first win of the season.

Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish had the goals for the Ducks, who are 1-3-1 in their last five. Lukas Dostal made 25 saves.

It was the 11th career multi-assist game for the 19-year-old Bedard, tied with Bobby Hull for the second most by a Blackhawks teenager. Patrick Kane has the most with 13.

Teravainen’s one-timer from the right faceoff circle with 3:16 remaining in the first period was his fourth of the year. The forward from Finland had three goals in his first three games, but just two assists in his last nine coming into Sunday.

The Blackhawks are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games against the Ducks and have five wins in their last seven trips to Honda Center.

The Ducks have lost all four games when they have not scored first.

Key moment: Phillips opened the scoring at 12:57 of the first period on a snap shot from just beyond the left faceoff circle that Dostal didn’t see because he was screened by Tyler Bertuzzi.

Key stat: Bedard recorded his 16th career multipoint game, third-most by a Blackhawks teenager. Eddie Olczyk (29) and Patrick Kane (24) occupy the top two spots.

Up next: The Blackhawks return home to face Detroit on Wednesday while the Ducks host Vancouver on Tuesday.