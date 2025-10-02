Ducks sign defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72-million contact extension

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Defenseman Jackson LaCombe signed an eight-year, $72-million contract extension with the Ducks on Thursday, keeping the rising young star with the club through the 2033-34 season.

LaCombe’s deal is the richest ever given out by the team, although other contracts had larger average annual values.

“We are excited to sign Jackson to a long-term contract and lock up a core player for our future,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “Getting this deal done early was a priority for us. Jackson has all of the tools to be an anchor on our back end for many years to come.”

After just two full NHL seasons, the 24-year-old LaCombe has emerged as an elite two-way defenseman who is under consideration for the U.S. Olympic team roster.

LaCombe went straight to the NHL from the University of Minnesota in 2023, and he has recorded 16 goals and 44 assists over 148 games. He quickly emerged as the Ducks’ most dependable defenseman, leading the roster in ice time last season and filling a major role on their power play.

He even stepped into a leadership role after longtime Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler was traded to St. Louis last December. LaCombe’s 14 goals last season were the most by a Ducks blueliner since Lubomir Visnovsky had 18 in the 2010-11 season.

“I am grateful to the organization for their belief in me,” LaCombe said. “It was an easy decision for me to commit my future to the Ducks and Orange County. We are building something special here, and I am excited to do everything I can to help this team win.”

LaCombe also stood out at the world championships in Stockholm last May, recording two goals and three assists for the gold medal-winning U.S. team.

The Ducks chose the Minnesota native with the 39th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He became a star for the Golden Gophers after being drafted, growing into a top prospect who then adjusted quickly to the NHL game.

LaCombe is the first player to re-sign in the Ducks’ large class of restricted free agents coming up next summer. LaCombe was slated to be an RFA alongside center Leo Carlsson, left wing Cutter Gauthier and defensemen Owen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov.

Verbeek locked up LaCombe five days after re-signing holdout center Mason McTavish to a six-year, $42 million deal.

Beacham writes for the Associated Press.