Lots of offense is on display as Ducks defeat the Bruins

Troy Terry scores on Boston goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to break a tie in the third period.

Troy Terry snapped a tie in the third period, and the Ducks held off the Boston Bruins for a 7-5 victory Thursday night.

Mikael Granlund had two goals and three assists for the Ducks in their second straight win. Terry and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterenko had four assists.

Boston dropped its sixth straight game after opening Marco Sturm’s coaching tenure with three wins in a row.

Morgan Geekie scored twice for the Bruins, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist. Charlie McAvoy had two assists.

The Ducks opened a 5-3 lead on Sam Colangelo’s first goal of the season 7:49 into the third. But Pastrnak and Geekie scored 25 seconds apart, tying it at 5.

But Terry put the Ducks in front again at 15:27. It was his second of the season.

Granlund tacked on an empty-netter with 2:08 remaining. The forward also had a power-play goal that snapped a 3-3 tie early in the third.