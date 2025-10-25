Ducks fall a goal short in loss at Tampa Bay

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Jake Guentzel and Anthony Cirelli each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Saturday to snap a four-game skid.

Nikita Kucherov had an assist for his 1,000th career point as Tampa Bay got its first home win of the season. Victor Hedman registered his 800th career point and Brandon Hagel picked up career point No. 300.

Jonas Johansson finished with 37 saves for Tampa Bay, which ended an 0-2-2 stretch with just its second win of the season (2-4-2)

Troy Terry, Jacob Trouba and Ryan Poehling scored for Anaheim, which lost in regulation for the first time in four games. Lukas Dostal finished with 29 saves.

Cirelli scored the tiebreaking goal on the power play with his second of the night with 3:15 left in the third period with a quick shot from the low slot.

Guentzel and Cirelli scored 2:01 apart in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Guentzel directed Brayden Point’s pass in off his skate with 7:41 left on a play Kucherov got his 1,000th point.

Cirelli made it a two-goal lead as he pounced on rebound with 5:40 remaining. Hedman and Hagel each hit their milestones on the goal.

Poehling and Terry scored 59 seconds apart to tie it 3-3 at 8:10 of the third.

Guentzel opened the scoring for the Lightning 9:10 into the first period as a rebound found his stick in the low slot.

Anaheim tied it at 4:42 of the second after an offensive zone faceoff win landed on the stick of Trouba for a slap shot off the inside of the near post and in.

Ducks: At Florida on Tuesday. Lightning: Host Vegas on Sunday.