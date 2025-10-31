Troy Terry scores twice in Ducks’ victory over Detroit Red Wings

Ducks right wing Troy Terry shoots for an empty-net goal in front of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider during the third period Friday at Honda Center.

Troy Terry scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and three assists and Mason McTavish and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal had 28 saves.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist each for the Red Wings, who came into the game on a three-game winning streak. John Gibson had 27 saves for Detroit. DeBrincat’s goal came on the power play.

Terry opened his scoring for the Ducks in the first period with a short-handed wrist shot 4:53 into the period, assisted by Drew Helleson and Carlsson. He added an empty-net goal with 2:32 remaining.

Kreider’s fifth of the season came just 55 seconds into the third period and gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead.

Up next for Ducks: vs. New Jersey Devils at Honda Center on Sunday night.