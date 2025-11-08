Jacob Trouba scores in overtime to deliver Ducks to their sixth straight win

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Jacob Trouba scored in overtime and Ducks scoring leader Leo Carlsson had his first two-goal game of the season in the red-hot team’s 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

The Ducks lead the Pacific Division with 21 points. They extended their winning streak to six games and have won eight of nine.

Vegas third-line center William Karlsson did not play the final two periods because of an apparent injury. The Golden Knights have just one regulation victory in their last four games.

Carlsson leads the Ducks with 22 points and extended his points streak to nine games (six goals and 11 assists), including the assist on the winning goal. Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks, and Olen Zellweger had two assists. Petr Mrazek, making his 400th career start, stopped 36 shots.

Brett Howden, Pavel Dorofeyev and Kaedan Korczak scored for the Golden Knights, and Akira Schmid made 25 saves.

The Ducks built a 2-1 lead through two periods, with Carlsson scoring twice in the second. The Golden Knights tied the game in the third period with a power-play goal by Dorofeyev and an even-strength one by Korczak. Mitch Marner stole the puck and passed to Ivan Barbashev, who fed Dorofeyev for the tying goal with 5:07 left.

Vegas dominated most of overtime, getting several grade-A chances. However, it was Trouba who found the net 4:28 in, sneaking the puck between Schmid’s legs for the winner.

Up next for the Ducks: vs. Winnipeg at Honda Center on Sunday night.