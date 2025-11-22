Advertisement
Cutter Gauthier scores in overtime to lift Ducks over Golden Knights

Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier celebrates with forward Beckett Sennecke after scoring in overtime against Vegas.
Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier, center, celebrates with forward Beckett Sennecke after scoring in overtime of a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Associated Press
  • Cutter Gauthier scored 1:03 into overtime to lift the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.
  • The Ducks improved to 6-1 in overtime, establishing an advantage in games that go past regulation.
  • The Golden Knights remain vulnerable in overtime, dropping to 1-6 in three-on-three situations despite their six-game point streak.

Cutter Gauthier scored with 1:03 left in overtime to give the Ducks a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night at Honda Center.

Vegas’ Mitch Marner whiffed trying to execute a backhand pass from behind his own goal, sending the puck right to Gauthier in the slot for a wrist shot and his 13th goal of the season.

Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist, Olen Zellweger also scored, and the Ducks ran their record in games going past regulation to 6-1. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves.

Braeden Bowman scored for the third straight game, Shea Theodore and Tomas Hertl each had a goal, and Jack Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights. Akira Schmid made 29 saves.

Vegas extended its point streak to six games (3-0-3) but couldn’t turn around its overtime woes, dropping to 1-6 in three-on-three hockey.

The Golden Knights jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals from Theodore and Bowman 1:12 apart early in the first period. Bowman is the second Vegas rookie to post a three-game scoring streak and has four goals and one assist through his first six games.

The Ducks responded when LaCombe buried a one-timer through heavy traffic, followed by Zellweger tying it up at 2-all 34 seconds later.

Hertl put Vegas back in front on the power play with 2:01 left in the first period when Eichel’s long shot redirected in off his hand standing at the top of the crease.

Terry made it 3-3 with 6:10 left in the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle set up by Leo Carlsson’s entry into the zone off the rush.

Up next for the Ducks: vs. Vancouver at Honda Center on Wednesday night.

