Ducks score first but don’t get another goal in loss to Devils

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal watches as Devils left wing Paul Cotter beats two defenders before scoring during the second period Saturday.

Stefan Noesen, Paul Cotter and Cody Glass each scored to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Saturday and snap a five-game home losing streak.

New Jersey started the season 9-0-1 on its home ice before losing five straight at the Prudential Center.

The Devils’ third line of Cotter, Juho Lammikko and Noesen combined for five points (two goals, three assists). It was Noesen’s first goal in 22 games.

Troy Terry scored his 10th goal of the season and third in as many games on a breakaway in the first period on an assist from Leo Carlsson for a 1-0 lead.

Cotter scored in his third straight game, giving New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 5:52 of the second period, assisted by Lammikko and Noesen.

Glass increased the Devils lead to 3-1 late in the second period from Ondrej Palat and Colton White. Connor Brown scored on an empty net late in the game for his seventh goal this season.

Jake Allen stopped 30 shots for New Jersey for his first win since Nov. 28. Allen had lost three straight.

Lukas Dostal had 18 saves for the Ducks, who failed to convert on four power-play opportunities.

The Devils were without Timo Meier, their top goal-scorer, who missed his second consecutive game because of a family health matter. New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said prior to the game, “we will give him (Meier) all the time he needs.”

Anaheim was playing in its third game in five nights as part of a five-game road trip.

