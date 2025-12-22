Playing without leading scorer Leo Carlsson, Ducks fall to Kraken
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- The Kraken defeated the Ducks 3-1 despite playing without top defenseman Brandon Montour, out four weeks with a hand injury.
- Ducks were without leading scorer Leo Carlsson, marking his first absence of the season due to a lower-body injury.
- Jordan Eberle scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the third period, to secure Seattle’s victory.
Jordan Eberle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and added an empty-netter in the final minute, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ducks 3-1 on Monday night.
Frederick Gaudreau also scored and Kaapo Kakko had two assists for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer stopped 39 shots.
Mikael Granlund scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks and Lukas Dostal had 18 saves.
Matty Beniers set up the go-ahead goal when he slid the puck past defender Radko Gudas and onto the stick of a wide-open Eberle, who snapped a shot from the left circle into the upper-right corner of the net for a 2-1 Kraken lead with 9:56 left.
Eberle then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining.
Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov scores late in the third period lift the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Grubauer had 16 saves in the second period and 15 in the third.
Seattle took a 1-0 lead 4:49 into the second when Gaudreau gathered the rebound of Shane Wright’s shot and flipped the puck into a near-open net for a power-play goal.
The Ducks tied it with 4:20 left in the second when Granlund battled Vince Dunn for position in the slot and redirected Jacob Trouba’s shot from above the right circle past Grubauer for his fourth goal in four games.
Granlund, who has missed 18 games because of injuries, has seven goals and four assists in his last 13 games.
The Ducks played without leading scorer Leo Carlsson, who missed his first game of the season because of a lower-body injury. Seattle played without top defenseman Brandon Montour, who underwent hand surgery Monday and will be out for four weeks. Montour was injured in last week’s fight against Colorado.
Linesman Ryan Gibbons departed with 53 seconds left in the first after tripping in front of the Seattle bench and hitting the back of his head on the ice. He did not return.
Up next for the Ducks: vs. Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.