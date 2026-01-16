Advertisement
Ducks

Ducks star Leo Carlsson out 3-5 weeks with thigh injury, could miss Olympics

Ducks star Leo Carlsson controls the puck during a game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 19 at Honda Center.
Ducks star Leo Carlsson controls the puck against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 19 at Honda Center.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter
The Ducks will be without leading scorer Leo Carlsson until after the Olympic break after the center underwent a surgical procedure to treat a lesion in his left thigh Friday. A team spokesperson said he is expected to miss three to five weeks, which also leaves his participation in next month’s Milan Cortina Olympics in doubt.

Carlsson, 21, had a team-high 44 points on 18 goals and 26 assists heading into Friday’s rivalry game with the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. He did not play in the Ducks’ 3-1 win over Dallas on Tuesday.

Carlsson, a Swede, is one of four Ducks selected to play in the Winter Games. Sweden is scheduled to open play on Feb. 11, with the knockout stage starting Feb. 17.

His injury, known as a Morel-Lavallée lesion, is a rare degloving condition in which skin and fat become separated from fascia tissue, leaving a fluid-filled space. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Carlsson had 20 goals and 45 points last season.

The Ducks entered Friday having won just one of their last 10 games to fall to sixth in the Pacific Division.
