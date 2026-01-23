Red-hot Ducks defeat Kraken for their sixth consecutive win
SEATTLE — Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, Lukas Dostal made 21 saves and the Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory following a nine-game losing streak.
Ryan Poehling scored short-handed, Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and Pavel Mintyukov banked in a long empty-netter. The Ducks have three games left on a five-game trip they opened with a 2-1 shootout victory at NHL-leading Colorado on Wednesday night.
Mikael Granlund and Cutter Gauthier scored in the shootout, and Lukas Dostal stopped 40 shots as the Ducks beat Colorado.
Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle in the third game of a six-game homestand. Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots, highlighted by a successful poke-check on Jansen Harkins’ penalty shot midway through the second.
Gauthier and Poehling gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the first period, with the Ducks outshooting the Kraken 13-2 in the opening 20 minutes.
Gauthier scored at 1:02. He broke down the right side, cut inside and beat Grubauer with a wrist shot.
Poehling connected with the Ducks a man down with 4:36 left. He raced down the left side and avoided Grubauer’s poke-check.
McCann got one back for Seattle at 1:55 of the second. Kreider countered on a power play 2:05 later, scoring off a rebound for his 16th of the season.
Schwartz cut it to 3-2 at 1:54 of the third, getting behind the defense to tip in Shane Wright’s feed.
Up next for the Ducks: An Alberta back-to-back, playing at Calgary on Sunday night and Edmonton on Monday night.