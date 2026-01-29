Ducks are shut out by the Canucks

Vancouver’s Drew O’Connor, back left, and teammates celebrate O’Connor’s goal against Lukas Dostal in the third period.

Nikita Tolopilo made 32 saves, Drew O’Connor opened the scoring with 9:42 left and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ducks 2-0 on Thursday night.

Tolopilo was denied his first NHL shutout after missing the first 2:11 of the second period because of concussion protocol after he was run over by Ryan Poehling late in the first period.

Kevin Lankinen made one save before Tolopilo returned.

O’Connor scored on a one-timer off Jake DeBrusk’s pass. DeBrusk was playing his 600th NHL game.

Teddy Blueger put it away with a shorthanded empty-netter with 28 seconds left.

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (28-23-3).

Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play.