Ducks complete stunning comeback win against Jets in overtime

Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba celebrates after scoring in the second period a 5-4 overtime win Friday against the Winnipeg Jets at Honda Center.

Chris Kreider beat Connor Hellebuyck off a rebound at 4:47 of overtime to give the Ducks a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Beckett Sennecke kept the puck and shot on a two-on-one break, with Kreider backhanding the loose puck in at the side of the net.

After Leo Carlsson, Pavel Mintyukov and Ryan Poehling scored third-period goals to give the Ducks a 4-3 lead, Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor tied it with 1:22 left and Hellebuyck off for an extra attacker.

Hellebuyck made 35 saves in his first game since backstopping the United States to Olympic gold.

Jacob Trouba also scored for the Ducks, Sennecke had three assists and Lukas Dostal made 29 saves. The Ducks have won seven in a row at home and 11 of 13 overall.

It marked the ninth multi-goal comeback this season for the Ducks, who became the second team since the 1987-88 season to achieve such a feat through 58 games. No other team has had more than five multi-goal comeback wins this season.

The Ducks won two nights after returning from the break to beat Edmonton at home for coach Joel Quenneville’s 1,000th NHL victory. The Ducks have five games left on a nine-game homestand.

Winnipeg rookie defenseman Elias Salomonsson had his first NHL goal and Alex Iafallo and Gabriel Vilardi also scored. Well back in the race for a playoff spot, Winnipeg has a game left on three-game trip before an eight-game homestand.

Up next for the Ducks: vs. Calgary at Honda Center on Sunday.