Ryan Poehling to get four-year contract extension from Ducks

Ducks center Ryan Poehling, celebrating his assist on a goal by left wing Chris Kreider during a game against the Golden Knights, will get a four-year, $15-million contract extension.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Forward Ryan Poehling has agreed to a four-year, $15-million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks during his first season with the team.

The Ducks announced the deal Thursday for Poehling, who has seven goals and 17 assists in 54 games while serving as a top penalty killer and defensive forward.

Anaheim acquired Poehling and a second-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers last June in a trade for center Trevor Zegras.

Advertisement

While general manager Pat Verbeek’s decision to give up on Zegras — a fan favorite and former first-round pick — remains unpopular among many Anaheim fans, Poehling has assuaged that disappointment somewhat by excelling in a key depth role for the second-place Ducks, who are firmly in the race for their first playoff appearance since 2018.

The Ducks are the fourth NHL team for the 27-year-old Poehling, a first-round pick by Montreal in 2017. He spent one season with Pittsburgh before signing as a free agent in 2023 with Philadelphia, where he set career highs with 12 goals and 19 assists last season.

Poehling is now signed with Anaheim through the 2029-30 season, and he is getting a raise from his current two-year, $3.8-million deal.