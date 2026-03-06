Ducks defeat Canadiens in shootout for their 19th comeback win of season

Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first period of a 6-5 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Friday night.

Chris Kreider got the tying goal with 42 seconds left in regulation and Alex Killorn scored in the sixth round of the shootout, sending the Ducks to a 6-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

Kreider matched his career best with a four-point night for the Ducks, who won for the seventh time in eight games despite blowing a two-goal lead in the third period. Cutter Gauthier, who also scored in the shootout, and Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist apiece.

The Ducks improved to 8-0 in shootouts this season despite going just two for six against Montreal, with even Mason McTavish failing to score for the first time in six tries this season.

Radko Gudas and Jackson LaCombe also scored, and Lukas Dostal stopped 23 shots in a rough performance before he came up big in the shootout. The Ducks earned their 19th comeback victory, matching Montreal for the NHL lead.

Cole Caufield scored two of Montreal’s three goals in the third period and Lane Hutson had a goal and two assists. Samuel Montembeault made 28 saves for the Habs, who have lost four of six.

Gauthier got his 32nd goal just 33 seconds after the opening faceoff, giving him seven goals in five games since the Olympic break.

Nick Suzuki answered moments later, securing the fifth consecutive 20-goal season for Montreal’s captain.

After Gudas got his first goal since Nov. 19, Carlsson added his 21st goal early in the third off a two-on-one pass from Kreider.

But Caufield got his 36th and 37th goals of the season with Alexandre Carrier’s tying goal with 8:13 left in regulation sandwiched between them.

With the Ducks in desperation mode, Kreider skillfully redirected Jacob Trouba’s shot from the point for the 21st goal of his first season with Anaheim.

Olen Zellweger committed a tripping penalty in overtime, but Anaheim killed the four-on-three disadvantage.

The Ducks played without new defenseman John Carlson, who flew to the West Coast on Friday after a late-night trade ended his 17 seasons with Washington. Montreal stayed pat at the trade deadline.