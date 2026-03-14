Ducks fail to score in loss to the Senators

Ottawa’s Michael Amadio, left, scores against Ducks goalie Ville Husso during the second period Saturday.

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Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators blanked the Ducks 2-0 on Saturday.

Michael Amadio and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa. Shane Pinto had two assists. It was the 14th shutout of Ullmark’s career. The Senators have won four of five.

Ville Husso stopped 27 shots for the Ducks.

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Nick Cousins won a battle along the boards, which sprung Pinto down the ice. Pinto fed Amadio on a two-on-one rush and he made no mistake, beating Husso short side 3:54 into the second period.

At the 9:21 mark of the second period, the Senators capitalized on a turnover. Pinto intercepted a pass and found Chabot in the high slot for his seventh goal of the season and second career shorthanded score.

Anaheim challenged for goaltender interference but was unsuccessful.

Warren Foegele had a couple of chances from close range in the opening period, but just couldn’t settle a bouncing puck.

Husso then stopped Amadio on a shorthanded two-on-one breakaway.

Amadio later drew a penalty, but Husso made a big glove save on Tim Stutzle on the Senators’ power play.