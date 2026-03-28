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Ducks

Ducks’ four-game winning streak ends in loss to Edmonton Oilers

Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier, shown here against the Utah Mammoth on March 20.
Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier, shown here against the Utah Mammoth on March 20, scored in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
(Melissa Majchrzak / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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EDMONTON, Canada — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead as the Edmonton Oilers made a move up the Pacific Division standings, holding on to defeat the Ducks 4-2 on Saturday.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie also scored for the Oilers, who won their third game in a row and moved three points back of the division-leading Ducks.

The Oilers went 1-9-2 in their previous 12 attempts to win more than two straight.

Edmonton is now 27-5-5 when scoring first this season.

Mikael Granlund is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Flames in overtime.

Ducks

Mikael Granlund’s hat trick gives the Ducks a win over the Flames

Mikael Granlund capped off his hat trick with one second remaining in overtime to give the Ducks a win over Calgary.

The Oilers remained without star forward Leon Draisaitl, out for the rest of the regular season with a lower body injury.

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Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier scored for the Ducks, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

Connor Ingram recorded 29 saves to earn the win in the Edmonton net, while Lukas Dostal made 30 stops for Ducks.

Evan Bouchard picked up a pair of assists for the Oilers to extend his points streak against the Ducks to 11 games. The 26-year-old leads all NHL defensemen with 86 points and looks poised to become the 13th blueliner in league history to hit the 90-point plateau.

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Up next for the Ducks: Return home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
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