Ducks can’t overcome Macklin Celebrini’s four-point game in loss to Sharks

Ducks forward Ryan Poehling skates toward the puck between Sharks forward Adam Gaudette, left, and defenseman Sam Dickinson during the second period of the Ducks’ 4-3 loss Wednesday.

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Macklin Celebrini tied the score with less than two minutes to play then assisted on Alexander Wennberg’s winning goal with 31 seconds left to complete a four-point game as the San José Sharks beat the Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

With two goals and two assists, Celebrini has 40 goals and 105 points this season, moving him past Erik Karlsson (101 points in 2022-23) for the second highest single-season point total in franchise history behind Joe Thornton’s 114-point effort in 2006-07.

The 19-year-old Celebrini also has 17 games this season with three or more points, second among teenagers in NHL history only to Wayne Gretzky, who had 19 in 1979-80.

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Ducks Ducks fall in overtime to revenge-minded Maple Leafs in fight-filled spectacle John Tavares redirects a shot from Morgan Rielly late in overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Ducks, who lose Cutter Gauthier to injury.

Will Smith had a goal and two assists for the Sharks and Yaroslav Askirov made 28 saves.

Troy Terry scored 4:04 into the third period to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead.

Celebrini tied it with 1:39 to play.

Ryan Poehling and Alex Killorn also scored for the Ducks, who have lost three straight games but remain atop the Pacific Division. Drew Helleson had a pair of assists and Lukas Dostal made 16 saves and also got his first assist of the season on Poehling’s goal.

The Ducks played without their leading goal scorer, Cutter Gauthier, who suffered an upper-body injury in Monday night’s 5-4 loss to Toronto.

Nathan Gaucher made his NHL debut for the Ducks. He was selected 22nd overall by Anaheim in the 2022 draft.

San José has a 2-1 lead in the four-game regular-season series between the teams.

Up next for the Ducks: vs. St. Louis at Honda Center on Friday night.