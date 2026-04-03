Ducks fall to Blues for their fourth straight loss, remain tied atop Pacific

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer blocks a shot from Ducks forward Chris Kreider during the Ducks’ 6-2 loss Friday at Honda Center.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dylan Holloway scored a pair of power-play goals, Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-2 win over the Ducks on Friday night.

Pius Suter and Colton Parayko each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis and Jonatan Berggren added a goal. Joel Hofer stopped 24 shots for the Blues, who pulled to within three points of the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with seven games left.

Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist, and Jeffrey Viel scored for the Ducks, who remain tied with Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division but have lost four straight games. Lukas Dostal stopped 23 shots.

Advertisement

Ducks Ducks can’t overcome Macklin Celebrini’s four-point game in loss to Sharks Macklin Celebrini ties the game with less than two minutes to play then assists on Alexander Wennberg’s winning goal with 31 seconds left in a 4-3 win over the Ducks.

St. Louis extended a 3-2 first-period lead with two goals in the second. Tyler Tucker corralled a rebound behind the goal line and flicked a pass to Suter, who snapped a shot past Dostal for a 4-2 lead at the 3:08 mark. Parayko’s shot from the right circle beat Dostal glove-side for a 5-2 lead with 3:10 left.

Holloway’s power-play goal in the third made it 6-2.

The teams combined for five goals in the first period.

The Ducks, playing their second straight game without leading scorer Cutter Gauthier (upper-body injury), took a 1-0 lead when Poehling redirected Mason McTavish’s shot from the blue line past Hofer 1:51 into the game.

St. Louis answered at 5:24 when Philip Broberg threaded a pass behind Ducks defender Ian Moore to a Thomas.

Holloway’s power-play goal gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead with 8:42 left, but Viel’s tap-in of a cross-ice pass from Poehling tied it 2-2 with 3:59 left.

Advertisement

Up next for the Ducks: vs. the Calgary Flames at Honda Center on Saturday night.