Ducks can’t hold on to third-period lead in Game 1 loss to Oilers

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate after a goal by forward Kasperi Kapanen during the first period of a 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday night.

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Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game with 1:54 left in the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Ducks in the opener of their first-round playoff series Monday night.

Jason Dickinson also scored twice for the Oilers, who trailed 3-2 entering the third.

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl returned to the ice after missing the final 14 regular-season games with an injury. Draisaitl and Jake Walman each had two assists for Edmonton.

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The Oilers are seeking their third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final, having lost each of the last two seasons to the Florida Panthers, who missed out on postseason play this year.

Troy Terry had two goals and an assist and Leo Carlsson also scored for the Ducks, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Connor Ingram made 25 saves, including a critical stop in the waning seconds, to earn the win.

Lukas Dostal stopped 30 shots for the Ducks.