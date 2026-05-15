Golden Knights docked draft pick, John Tortorella fined for breaking media rules
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- The NHL docked Vegas a second-round draft pick and fined coach John Tortorella $100,000 for not speaking to reporters after the team’s playoff series win over the Ducks.
NEW YORK — The NHL docked the Vegas Golden Knights a second-round pick in next month’s draft and fined coach John Tortorella $100,000 on Friday for violating media access rules after their series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Ducks on Thursday night.
Tortorella refused to speak to reporters after Vegas routed the Ducks 5-1 to move on to face Colorado in the Western Conference final. The Golden Knights also did not open their locker room in accordance with league and NHL Players’ Association-negotiated regulations.
The Vegas Golden Knights jump out to a 3-0 lead and that proves too much for the Ducks to overcome as their season ends.
The NHL in a statement announcing the punishment said the penalties for these “flagrant violations” come after previous warnings were issued to the Golden Knights. The team has been offered the opportunity to appeal to Commissioner Gary Bettman’s office in person at the league’s New York headquarters next week.
“The Golden Knights are aware of today’s announcement from the NHL regarding the postgame media availability following Game 6 in Anaheim,” the team said in a statement posted to social media. “The organization will have no further comment.”