Ducks forward Troy Terry sidelined five to six months after surgery

Ducks right wing Troy Terry shoots during a game against the San Jose Sharks last season.

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Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is expected to recover from hip surgery in five to six months, the team announced Thursday.

Terry had surgery on June 9 “to address hip impingement and a labral tear,” the Ducks said in a statement, and he has begun the rehabilitation process.

The 28-year-old Terry had 19 goals and 38 assists during the regular season before getting the first playoff experience of his nine-year NHL career last spring. He had three goals and eight assists in 12 games while Anaheim reached the second round, but the team announced after the season ended that Terry needed surgery for a chronic hip impingement.

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Terry has been the Ducks’ most consistent offensive presence during the team’s seven-year postseason drought. The two-time All-Star selection has four career 20-goal seasons, and he has scored at least 50 points in five consecutive seasons, getting a career-high 67 in the 2021-22 season.