Ducks sign Cutter Gauthier to a six-year, $81-million contract

Cutter Gauthier stands on the ice during a game against the Utah Mammoth in March.

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The Ducks signed forward Cutter Gauthier to a six-year, $81-million contract Tuesday night, getting the deal done on the eve of players reporting to training camp.

Gauthier, 22, was the most prominent restricted free agent still unsigned with two weeks left before the start of the season. He will count $13.5 million against the salary cap through the 2031-32 season.

“We are pleased to get Cutter signed to a long-term deal and have him in camp on time,” general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement announcing the contract. “He’s a major part of our young core: a pure goal-scoring talent that will continue progressing into an elite NHL player.”

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Gauthier led the Ducks with 41 goals and 76 points last season and was also their leading scorer in the playoffs. He has 126 points in 171 games with the team since joining it in a trade from Philadelphia in January 2024.

After matching Leo Carlsson’s five-year, $90-million offer sheet he signed with the Flyers earlier this summer, the Ducks had to make room to keep Gauthier. They agreed last week with veteran Chris Kreider to terminate his contract, which cleared $6.5 million.