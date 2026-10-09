Rookie Judd Caulfield helps lift Ducks to win over Jets

Highlights from the Ducks’ 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Rookie Judd Caulfield scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Ducks beat Winnipeg 5-1 on Friday night for the Jets’ first regulation loss of the season.

Tim Washe and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Colangelo and Nikita Nesterenko also scored to help the Ducks improve to 3-1-0.

Lukas Dostal stopped 15 shots for the Ducks, allowing only Kyle Conner’s goal.

Ducks Ducks can’t slow down Evan Bouchard and lose to Edmonton Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist for the Oilers, who handed the Ducks their first loss of the young NHL season.

Conner, who was playing in his 700th NHL game, pulled the Jets to 3-1 when he scored his sixth goal of the season midway through the third period. Granlund sunk Winnipeg’s hopes on a goal with 5:54 remaining.

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Clay Stevenson made 12 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets are 3-1-1.