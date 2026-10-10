Ryan Poehling injured on winning goal in Ducks’ victory over Flames

Highlights from the Ducks’ 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

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Ryan Poehling broke a tie with a short-handed goal at 5:35 of the third period, but was injured on the play in the Ducks’ 4-2 victory over the winless Calgary Flames on Saturday night to start a home-and-home series.

The teams will meet against Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Poehling was injured when he slid into the post and Flames goalie Dustin Wolf. Poehling, who also had an assist, didn’t return to the game.

Ducks Rookie Judd Caulfield helps lift Ducks to win over Jets Rookie Judd Caulfield scores his first NHL goal and added an assist to help lead the Ducks to a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Jackson LaCombe, Frank Vatrano and Nikita Nesterenko also scored for the Ducks (4-1-0), who won a second road game in two nights after a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The Ducks have won their first three road games to start a season for the first time.

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Ville Husso stopped 27 shots in his first start of the season.

Morgan Frost and Aydar Suniev scored for Calgary (0-5-0), which started a season with five straight losses for the first time.

Matt Coronato had two assists and Wolf stopped 24 shots.