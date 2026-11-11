Ducks’ winning streak comes to an end against Predators

Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke shoots as Nashville goaltender Justus Annunen awaits in the second period.

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Shane Wright, Nils Hoglander and Jayden Struble had a goal and an assist apiece, and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 victory over the Ducks on Wednesday night.

Hoglander put Nashville ahead with a remarkable between-the-legs goal in the second period, and Justus Annunen made 27 saves to win his fourth consecutive start. Steven Stamkos also scored late in the third period.

One night after a comfortable shutout of the Kings, the Predators completed the Southern California sweep by cooling down the surging Ducks, whose five-game winning streak ended.

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Cutter Gauthier extended the NHL’s most prolific seven-game goal scoring binge in more than three decades with a first-period score for the Ducks. Captain Mikael Granlund also had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had been the first team since the 1988-89 Kings to score at least five goals in eight consecutive games.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 18 shots in his first loss in his five starts for Anaheim. The Ducks’ power play went 0 for 3 after scoring in eight consecutive games since Oct. 22.

Gauthier extended his streak in the first period, sweeping home his 16th goal in 18 games. He is the first player since 1921-22 to score 12 goals in his team’s first six games of a calendar month.

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Gauthier became the first player to score 14 goals in a seven-game stretch since Mario Lemieux and Alexander Mogilny did it in the 1992-93 season. He also extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games and his point streak to a career-best nine games.

But 21 seconds later, Wright batted a loose puck to Struble for his third goal. Wright’s assist was his first point in his fifth game with the Predators, who acquired him from Seattle on Nov. 1.

Hoglander put Nashville up when he got alone in the slot and put his stick between his legs to roof an exceptional shot for his fourth goal. Wright extended the Predators’ lead with a goal set up by Hoglander and captain Roman Josi, who earned his 800th NHL point with the first of two assists.

Veteran forward Troy Terry made his season debut for the Ducks after missing 18 games while recovering from hip surgery in June.