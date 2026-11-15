Cutter Gauthier achieves NHL’s longest goals streak in 29 years in Ducks’ win

Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier celebrates after scoring during a 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames at Honda Center on Sunday night.

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Cutter Gauthier extended the NHL’s longest goals streak in 29 years to nine games, and Beckett Sennecke had two goals and an assist in the Ducks’ 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Captain Mikael Granlund, Jeff Malott and Tim Washe also scored and Ville Husso made 20 saves for the Ducks (11-9-1), who rebounded smartly from consecutive unimpressive losses for their sixth victory in eight games.

Gauthier added to his streak in style during the first period, ripping a wrist shot past Devin Cooley from the far side of the faceoff circle. Gauthier has 16 goals during this binge and 18 on the season, second-most in the NHL behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

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🚨 Cutter 🚨



Make it NINE games in a row with a goal! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/fX4zz3Ftda — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 16, 2026

Mikael Backlund scored in the third period and Cooley stopped 28 shots for the Flames (9-11-1), who have lost four of six. Calgary beat the Kings one night earlier to open a three-game California trip.

Gauthier’s goals streak is the second-longest in Ducks history and the longest since Teemu Selanne scored in 11 straight for Anaheim in 1997. He’s tied for the sixth-longest streak in the NHL since 1991, and he’s only the fifth player under the age of 23 to score a goal in nine straight games, joining Selanne, Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy and Babe Dye.

Gauthier’s 11-game points streak also is the longest of his career.

Malott scored 1:16 after the opening faceoff, swatting in a rebound from the slot.

Backlund ended the Ducks’ bid for their first shutout win in over two years on a breakaway early in the third, but Sennecke blasted a one-timer just 25 seconds later. Shortly after Sennecke scored an empty-netter to secure his third multi-goal game of the season, Granlund scored with Cooley back in net.

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Ian Moore had an assist in his season debut for the Ducks after incurring a high ankle sprain on the opening day of training camp.

Up next for the Ducks: at St. Louis on Tuesday night.