Ducks forward Alex Killorn controls the puck in front of Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog, right, during the Ducks’ 4-0 loss Thursday night.

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Brock Nelson had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Ducks 4-0 on Thursday night, ending Cutter Gauthier’s goal-scoring streak at 10 games.

Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in his 13th career shutout and first this season. He became the first goaltender to keep Gauthier from scoring since Vancouver’s Leevi Merilainen on Oct. 27.

The 22-year-old left wing was the first NHL player with a goal in 10 consecutive games since Teemu Selanne set the Ducks record with an 11-game run in 1997. Gauthier had four hat tricks during the streak, including Tuesday night in an 8-6 defeat at St. Louis.

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Gauthier also went without a point for the first time since Oct. 22 at New Jersey, stopping a 12-game streak.

Devon Toews had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Avalanche (13-7-3), who bounced back from a 4-1 loss Wednesday at Utah. Martin Necas added two assists.

Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots for the Ducks (11-11-1), who have lost four of five since a five-game winning streak. Anaheim’s sizzling power went 0 for 3.

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Roy opened the scoring eight seconds into the second period, and Nelson converted on a power play at 3:25. He scored again at 10:04 to give him eight goals this season, and Toews got his seventh midway through the third.

Up next for the Ducks: at Utah on Saturday.