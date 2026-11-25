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Cutter Gauthier scored his 23rd goal of the season to tie for the NHL lead, Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves and the Ducks routed the San José Sharks 7-0 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Gauthier pulled even with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the goals lead, scoring for the 21st time in his last 14 games. He has 19 goals in November — one off the NHL mark for a month set by Joe Malone of Hamilton in February 1921 and matched by Teemu Selanne for Winnipeg in March 1993.

Gauthier connected on a snap shot on a power play with 4:43 left in the first period to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead. Alex Killorn scored twice and Judd Caulfield, Ian Moore, Roger McQueen and Frank Vatrano also scored, Mikael Granlund had three assists.

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Brossoit was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League to make the start after the Ducks dropped the four straight games — all on the road — and six of seven. He had his first shutout of the season and seventh of his NHL career.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 23 shots for San José. The Sharks have lost two straight.

