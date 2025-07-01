NHL free agency: Kings lose Vladislav Gavrikov to Rangers, Canucks keep Brock Boeser

Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov has signed a seven-year contract worth $49 million with the New York Rangers.

The Kings lost a strong piece of their lineup shortly after the NHL’s free agency period began Tuesday.

The New York Rangers signed Vladislav Gavrikov — considered the top defensive free agent available following three seasons with the Kings — to a seven-year contract worth $49 million, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Forward Brock Boeser is staying put in Vancouver, after the Canucks opened the NHL’s free agency period Tuesday by re-signing one of their own.

The six-time 20-goal-scorer agreed to a seven-year, $50.75-million contract in an announcement the Canucks made a little more than a half-hour into the start of the signing period.

“Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back in the fold,” Canucks general manger Patrik Allvin said. “Brock is a leader and culture-setter in our locker room, and we’re confident he will continue to play an important role for our team.”

With Boeser, Vancouver took one of the more high-profile free agents off the board in what was already regarded as a depleted pool of talent. Numerous teams spent the lead-up by securing players by taking advantage of a record $7.5-million jump in the NHL’s salary cap.

The New Jersey Devils thinned an already small pool of free agent goalies by re-signing Jake Allen to a five-year, $9-million contract.

The Philadelphia Flyers were among the first out of the gate in signing nine-year veteran forward Christian Dvorak to a one-year, $5.4-million contract, according to another person familiar with the deal.

Boston is signing rugged forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year contract worth $17 million, according to a third person with knowledge of the agreement.

Otherwise, a number of star players were already off the market.

The Vegas Golden Knights proved the big winners, acquiring star forward Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade deal agreed to Monday with Toronto to land free agency’s most prized player. And the two-time defending champion Florida Panthers took Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand off the board by re-signing each to a lengthy contract.

The Panthers weren’t done securing their Cup core, re-signing Tomas Nosek to a one-year contract on Tuesday. The 32-year-old center played a valuable defensive role on Florida’s checking line against opposing teams’ top talent.

As the dust settled, the top players available include forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Jonathan Drouin and Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

Teams are expected to turn to the trade route in bids to improve their rosters.

Earlier, the Montreal Canadiens kicked things off on the trade market by acquiring forward Zachary Bolduc in a deal that sent defenseman Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues. Bolduc had 19 goals and 36 points as a rookie last year. Mailloux was a 2021 first-round draft pick and spent a majority of last season in the minors.

Two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton cleared salary cap space by sending winger Viktor Arvidsson, an 11-year veteran, to Boston for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The Buffalo Sabres are among teams that could be active in not ruling out the possibility of dealing 24-year-old defenseman Bowen Byram. Another, and older, defenseman, Erik Karlsson, could be on the move from Pittsburgh. And Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi’s name has come up in trade buzz.

Teams also focused their attention on signing pending restricted free agents and extending contracts.

With Marner’s departure, the Maple Leafs announced the signing of pending restricted free agent forward Matthew Knies to a six-year, $46.5-million contract. The 22-year-old Knies is from Phoenix. He had 29 goals and 58 points in his second full season in Toronto.

The Canucks also reached agreements to sign goalie Thatcher Demko to a three-year, $25.5-million contract extension and forward Conor Garland to a six-year, $36-million contract extension. Both players were entering the final years of their contracts and Tuesday was the first day they were eligible to sign extensions.

Carolina signed young forward Logan Stankoven to an eight-year extension worth $48 million. Stankoven, acquired from Dallas at the trade deadline as part of the return for Mikko Rantanen, will count $6 million against the salary cap through 2034.

By no means is this year’s free agency period expected to generate the headline-grabbing moves made a year ago, when the Nashville Predators spent a combined $115 million in salary to secure forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, defenseman Brady Skjei and goalie Scott Wedgewood.

But plenty of money is set to be spent. San Jose is nearly $20 million below the salary floor, and teams from Anaheim to Carolina and beyond have room under the cap to get better.

Wawrow and Whyno write for the Associated Press.