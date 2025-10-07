Anze Kopitar’s final season doesn’t start well as Kings lose to Avalanche

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For Kings’ captain Anze Kopitar, Tuesday’s NHL season-opener was the beginning of the end while for Ken Holland, the team’s first-year general manager, it was the end of the beginning.

For both it was also a night to forget, with the Colorado Avalanche skating through, over and around the Kings in a dominant 4-1 victory built on second-period goals from Martin Necas, Sam Malinski, Artturi Lehkonen and a second Necas score midway through the third.

Kevin Fiala got the Kings only goal on the team’s third power play of the final period, though the score, coming with less than five minutes to play, was little more than a murmur of protest. Kopitar picked up his 839th career assist on the goal, padding his franchise record.

Kopitar, the Kings’ all-time leader in several other categories including games, announced last month that this season, his 20th in the NHL, would be his last yet. And while those numbers will eventually take him to the Hall of Fame, first there will be a farewell tour around the league, one that got off to an uneven start Tuesday with the sellout crowd at Crypto.com Arena saluting him with a standing ovation pregame. Kopitar wasn’t much of a factor after that, however, taking just one shot in 18 minutes.

Meanwhile for Holland, hired last May to get the Kings beyond the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the game marked the end of his summer restructuring with his new team. And the first impression wasn’t a good one, with the Kings losing their opener for the third time in four seasons.

Anze Kopitar is introduced before Tuesday’s season opener for the Kings. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Both teams played cautiously in a first period that ended with the Kings skating shorthanded after Colorado’s Josh Manson took down the Kings’ Warren Foegele with an elbow, a hit Jeff Malott acknowledged by chasing Manson down the ice and dropping the gloves. Both players drew five-minute fighting penalties but Malott was also given two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Kings killed the penalty, which spilled over into the second period, but seconds after both teams were back at full strength Necas gave the Avalanche the lead for good with a wrister from the right circle.

Malinski, a defenseman, doubled the advantage less than seven minutes later, blasting a shot from just inside the blue line through traffic and by goalie Darcy Kuemper. Lehkonen gave Colorado its third goal of the second period on a rebound with 5:18 left.

Necas then made it 4-0 on a power-play goal halfway through the final period. Fialla matched that with the Kings’ first goal of the year less than five minutes later.

The Kings, meanwhile, rarely challenged Colorado’s Scott Wedgewood, playing tentatively and creating little offense, putting just nine shots on goal through the first 36 minutes. After a big third period, they finished with 25.

As a result Holland’s first game with the Kings was an an uneven as his first summer with the team. Although he added forwards Corey Perry (who will miss the first month of the season with a knee injury) and Joel Armia, defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci and goalkeeper Anton Forsberg, and re-signed winger Andrei Kuzmenko to a club-friendly contract, defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, Holland’s main offseason target, left for the New York Rangers.