Kings fall to Hurricanes in overtime for their fourth consecutive loss

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal, left, battles Kings forward Quinton Byfield for the puck in the second period of the Kings’ 4-3 overtime loss Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Seth Jarvis scored 1:45 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their undefeated start to the season to five games despite giving up a three-goal lead in a 4-3 win over the Kings on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Jarvis netted his sixth goal of the season, capitalizing on a fortunate bounce after Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke blocked Sebastian Aho’s shot, scoring into an open net with goalie Anton Forsberg unable to get back in position.

Jordan Staal had two goals, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Brandon Bussi made 25 saves for the Hurricanes.

Kevin Fiala tied it midway through the third period for the Kings, who have lost four straight. Trevor Moore and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored, and Forsberg made 36 saves.

The Hurricanes went up 3-0 early in the second period before the Kings responded. Moore got the Kings on the board and looked to have picked up a second less than a minute later, but it was waived off for goaltender interference by Warren Foegele.

Kuzmenko cut it to 3-2 on the power play with 3:56 left in the period, the first conceded by Carolina this season in 10 road penalty kills.

For all of its dominance, Carolina had scored two goals in the first period coming into the night. Staal doubled that in the opening 3:58, including scoring 12 seconds into the game when William Carrier found him alone at the back post for his 300th career goal.

Staal joined his brother Eric in the 300-goal club, making them the fourth brother pair to accomplish it and joining Maurice and Henri Richard, Bobby and Dennis Hull, and Brent and Brian Sutter.

Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere played 4:06 in the first period before exiting the game with a lower-body injury.