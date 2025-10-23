For second straight game, Adrian Kempe scores in overtime to give Kings a win

Adrian Kempe is all smiles as he celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime Thursday.

Adrian Kempe scored 37 seconds into overtime and the Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Thursday night, handing the slumping Stars their fourth consecutive loss. It was the second game in a row in which Kempe scored the winning overtime goal.

Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves, and former Stars Corey Perry and Cody Ceci also scored as the Kings won in regulation for the first time this season.

Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson scored power-play goals for the Stars, and Johnston also had an assist. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.

Kempe scored from the slot on a pass from Quinton Byfield on the Kings’ only rush of overtime. It was Byfield’s second assist of the game.

The Stars have dropped four straight before New Year’s for the first time since Oct. 25-Nov. 2, 2021.

The 40-year-old Perry, who played for Dallas in 2019-20, knocked home a rebound at the crease for the game’s first goal late in the first period 22 seconds into a 35-second five-on-three power play.

Only 1:29 after Robertson tied the score 1-1 early in the second period, Ceci put the Kings back ahead with a slap shot redirected off the stick of Dallas’ Mavrik Bourque. Ceci was acquired by Dallas last February from San Jose and left for L.A. in free agency last summer.

Johnston’s team-high fifth goal of the season tied the score 2-2 early in the third period.

The Kings had a deflection goal by Alex Laferriere midway through the second disallowed after a video review determined his stick was too high.

Dallas’ Roope Hintz had two assists.