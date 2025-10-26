Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala help rally Kings past Blackhawks

Kings forward Alex Laferriere, left, celebrates with forward Corey Perry after scoring in the second period of a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored in a 1:25 span early in the second period, Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots and the Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Sunday night.

Coming off a 5-4 shootout loss Saturday night in Nashville, the Kings ended a string of four extra-time games to improve to 4-3-3. They have a game left on a five-game trip that opened with overtime victories in St. Louis and Dallas.

Laferriere tied it 1-1 at 3:29 of the second with a wrist shot off a two-on-one break, and Fiala scored at 4:54 on a wraparound off a breakaway. Joel Armia added a short-handed empty-netter with 1:08 left.

Advertisement

Kings Kings fall to Nashville Predators in ninth round of shootout Ozzy Wiesblatt scores in the ninth round of the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 win that ends the Kings’ two-game winning streak.

Connor Bedard scored for rested Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves. The Blackhawks dropped to 4-3-2. They had won two in a row and had a five-game points streak.

Bedard opened the scoring on a tip at 7:04 of the first period, with the puck hitting the post and going in off Forsberg’s skate.

Up next for the Kings: at San José on Tuesday night.