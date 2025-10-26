Advertisement
Kings

Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala help rally Kings past Blackhawks

Kings forward Alex Laferriere, left, celebrates with forward Corey Perry after scoring in the second period.
Kings forward Alex Laferriere, left, celebrates with forward Corey Perry after scoring in the second period of a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
(David Banks / Associated Press)
Associated Press
CHICAGO — Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored in a 1:25 span early in the second period, Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots and the Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Sunday night.

Coming off a 5-4 shootout loss Saturday night in Nashville, the Kings ended a string of four extra-time games to improve to 4-3-3. They have a game left on a five-game trip that opened with overtime victories in St. Louis and Dallas.

Laferriere tied it 1-1 at 3:29 of the second with a wrist shot off a two-on-one break, and Fiala scored at 4:54 on a wraparound off a breakaway. Joel Armia added a short-handed empty-netter with 1:08 left.

Connor Bedard scored for rested Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves. The Blackhawks dropped to 4-3-2. They had won two in a row and had a five-game points streak.

Bedard opened the scoring on a tip at 7:04 of the first period, with the puck hitting the post and going in off Forsberg’s skate.

Up next for the Kings: at San José on Tuesday night.

