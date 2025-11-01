Kings can’t keep up with Devils as points streak comes to an end

New Jersey Devils right wing Stefan Noesen controls the puck behind Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Brian Halonen scored his first NHL goal and Dawson Mercer got two short-handed goals in the third period of the New Jersey Devils’ 4-1 victory over the Kings on Saturday night.

Jacob Markstrom celebrated his two-year contract extension with 42 saves, and Nico Hischier also scored in a strong bounce-back effort by the Devils. New Jersey had lost two straight while allowing 13 goals following its early eight-game winning streak.

Mercer got his team-leading seventh goal during a Kings power play. He put a second short-handed goal into an empty net with 3:48 to play, shooting the puck from deep in the New Jersey end to secure his second straight two-goal game.

Advertisement

Kings Kings lose to Detroit Red Wings in shootout Lucas Raymond scored in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Kings, who had a two-game winning streak end.

Markstrom was sharp in his first game since agreeing to a $12 million extension Friday. The 35-year-old Swedish netminder was much sharper in his second start back from injury after allowing eight goals by Colorado last Tuesday.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored midway through the third period for the Kings, breaking up Markstrom’s bid for his 25th career shutout.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 shots for the Kings, who had recorded a point in seven consecutive games following their 1-3-1 start to the season.

Advertisement

Hischier ended his seven-game goal drought in the first period, tipping home Luke Hughes’ long shot for the Swiss forward’s third goal of the season.

Halonen, a 26-year-old forward who went undrafted, had played in two games for the Devils in each of the previous two seasons before landing a semi-regular job this fall. After Connor Brown’s undisclosed injury put Halonen back in the lineup, he finally got a goal in his 12th NHL appearance, converting a short-angled shot.

Brown, who’s off to a surprising start with five goals, missed his first game of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Up next for the Kings: vs. Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.