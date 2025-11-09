Advertisement
Kings

Kevin Fiala and Corey Perry lift Kings to comeback victory over Penguins

Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates after his goal with Drew Doughty.
Kings forward Kevin Fiala celebrates after scoring during a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Fiala broke a tie with 8:08 left with his 500th NHL point to help the Kings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Sunday to open a six-game trip.

Fiala got around defenseman Erik Karlsson and shot over goalie Sergei Murashov. Fiala also had an assist. The 29-year-old Swiss winger has 218 goals and 282 assists in 667 regular-season games with Nashville, Minnesota and the Kings.

Corey Perry tied it 2-2 for the Kings at 4:49 of the third. He also had an assist.

Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots. The Kings improved to 7-5-4. They had lost three of four.

Tommy Novak and Anthony Mantha scored for Pittsburgh, coming off a 2-1 shootout loss at New Jersey on Saturday. The Penguins have lost four of five to fall to 9-5-3. They now head to Sweden for a pair of games against Nashville.

Murashov made 24 saves in his NHL debut.

Up next for the Kings: at Montreal on Tuesday night.

