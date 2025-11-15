Advertisement
Kings

Anton Forsberg leads Kings to shutout win in his return to Ottawa

Highlights from the Kings’ 1-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Associated Press
OTTAWA, Canada — Anton Forsberg made 17 saves in his Ottawa return for his first shutout of the season, Alex Laferriere scored in the first period, and the Kings beat the Senators 1-0 on Saturday night.

Forsberg was playing his first game against Ottawa after spending parts of five seasons with the Senators. The Kings have opened a six-game trip with four victories to improve to 10-5-4. They extended their road points streak to 10.

Laferriere scored on a tip at 9:19 of the first period.

Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots for Ottawa. The Senators dropped to 9-6-4. They went 2-1-1 on their homestand and now hit the road for seven games.

Ottawa’s Jordan Spence, acquired via trade at the draft, played his first game against his former club. He had a couple good chances but, like the rest of his teammates, failed to beat Forsberg.

Up next for the Kings: at Washington on Monday night.
KingsHockey

