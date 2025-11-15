Anton Forsberg leads Kings to shutout win in his return to Ottawa

Highlights from the Kings’ 1-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Anton Forsberg made 17 saves in his Ottawa return for his first shutout of the season, Alex Laferriere scored in the first period, and the Kings beat the Senators 1-0 on Saturday night.

Forsberg was playing his first game against Ottawa after spending parts of five seasons with the Senators. The Kings have opened a six-game trip with four victories to improve to 10-5-4. They extended their road points streak to 10.

Laferriere scored on a tip at 9:19 of the first period.

Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots for Ottawa. The Senators dropped to 9-6-4. They went 2-1-1 on their homestand and now hit the road for seven games.

Ottawa’s Jordan Spence, acquired via trade at the draft, played his first game against his former club. He had a couple good chances but, like the rest of his teammates, failed to beat Forsberg.

Up next for the Kings: at Washington on Monday night.